Sports Shorts: Nov. 19, 2020

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The results from recent competition of the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- Finney Sports 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Baker's Babes 3-Scared Splitless 1, Bazzano's 2.5-Awesome 4 1.5, Lucky 4 2.5-Easy Mark 1.5, Barber's Lawn Care 3-Spare No One 1, Ausable Chasm 3-Lawson's 1, A-Mi-Da-Sa 3-Alley Gators 1.
High Scores- Diane Dillon 402-170, Dawn Adams 414-174, Pat Rock 511-183, Dennis Seymour 557-227, Terry Merchant 557-201, Roxie Deyo 424-168, Ann Laravia 191, Diana St. Clair 396-157, Dave Pellerin 519-192, Don Myers 515-192, Roger Webb 392-161, Jim Brunet 521-186, Tom Welch 473-169, George Tallman, Sr. 475-180, Joe Phaneuf 536-207, Don Stone 433-167, Mark Misner 568-209, Edie Reed 465-157, Kitty Bechard 455-171, Doris Martino 445-179, Leona Marsha 450-156,Bonnie Jarvis 471-167, Peggy Passino 414-150, Lynne Glenn 457-171, Nancy Mazurak 479-170, Joyce Hinds 397-160, Chet Abare 353-124, Terry Hoy 501-187, Julie Preston 544-210, Marilyn Murphy 414-158, Mary Clark 474-168, Joan Duquette 352-137, Roy Clark Sr. 463-183, Homer Bushey 510-184, Diane Kinne 479-166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.