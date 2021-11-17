Sports Shorts: Nov. 18, 2021

Thanksgiving 'Race for the Runners' scheduled for this Sunday
CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh, in collaboration with the Northern Lights Running Club, will be hosting a race for the runners.
There will be no entry fee or awards. In lieu of an entry fee if you would like to bring a non perishable good, Northern Lights Running Club will donate it to the Town of Plattsburgh Food Shelf.
There will be a 1.5 Mile kids race for runners 12 and younger, as well as a Open 5k.
The race will start at noon on Nov. 21.
For more information or to pre-register go to www.plattsburghny.myrec.com.
Guys and Gals league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken- Alley Gators 3, Scared Splitless 1; Awesome Four 3, Easy Mark 1; Gutter Done 4, Slo Rollers 0; Amidasa 4, Split Ends 0; Ball Busters 4, Finney Sports 0; Baker's Beauties 2, Ausable Chasm 2; Pit Pythons 4, Barber's Lawn Care 0; Lucky Strikes 2.5, Spare No One 1.5; WIRY 4, Lawson's 0.
High Scores- Roger Desroches 469-169, Diana St. Clair 466-175, Marie Desroches 447-180, Dave Pellerin 428-156, Joe Damour 446-170, Tom Welch 554-202, Diane Kinne 442-165, Bob Carpenter 522-193, Leonard Wood 492-167, Don Myers 551-227, Jim Brunet 484-166, Denise Goddeau 449-176, Joe Goddeau 449-158, Claude Lashway 575-196, Bob Martz, Jr. 614-212, Kathe Petro 369-138, Tami Thomas 513-201, Joan Duquette 393-139, Homer Bushey 559-223, Mark Misner 530-194, Dianna Seymour 408-154, Steve Hall 451-182, Don Dubuque 402-158, Don Stone 426-174, Diane Dillon 428-165, Chrisann Sartwell 343-120, Ann Laravia 421-176, Sandy Gagnier 373-133, Mary Ann Rygaylo 358-137, Julie Preston 495-177, Marilyn Murphy 405-144, Leona Marsha 468-174, Chuck Leclair 479-166, Hank Bush 540-189, Dave Glenn 472-169, Clarence Lafountain 424-150, Terry Merchant 472-161, Cheryl Henry 369-143, Al Bombard 497-178, Bill Dutton 583-213, Joyce Hinds 385-141, Chet Abare 360-135, Terry Hoy 550-206.
