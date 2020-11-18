Sports Shorts: Nov. 18, 2020

Northern Lights Open 5k on Saturday, Nov. 21

CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights running club will be hosting an open 5k at 10:30 a.m. at the Cadyville Recreation Park.

All runners must pre-register. To do so, email nlrunners@hotmail.com.

TGIF Bowling League scores

PLATTSBURGH — Scores from recent competition from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.

High series- Rick Pavone 212/203/185/600, Audrey Peryea 171/146/153/470.  High game- Larry Cragle 214, Noreen Barcomb 172.  Other high scores- Larry Craggle 191/214/192/598, Wayne LaBarge 203/179/212/594, Homer Bushey 185/290/191/574, Gary Long 176/181/202/559, Vern Malark 173/210/173/556, Bill Groshans 199/182/168/549, Alex Bechard 200/153/194/547, Dennis Seymour 194/190/184/568, Joe Phaneuf 197, Jim Brunet 181, Don Myers 190/186, Don Dubuque 191.     Clinton County Mariners bottle drive     WEST CHAZY — The Clinton County Mariners baseball program will have a "Give Back for Thanksgiving" bottle and can drive Saturday, Nov. 2,1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beekmantown Fire Station (6973 Rt. 22 across from Beekmantown Central School).     The Mariners have set a $500 goal in an effort to help local families in need of a Thanksgiving meal via United Way of the Adirondack Region. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you