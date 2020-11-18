Sports Shorts: Nov. 18, 2020

Northern Lights Open 5k on Saturday, Nov. 21
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights running club will be hosting an open 5k at 10:30 a.m. at the Cadyville Recreation Park.
All runners must pre-register. To do so, email nlrunners@hotmail.com.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Scores from recent competition from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
High series- Rick Pavone 212/203/185/600, Audrey Peryea 171/146/153/470. High game- Larry Cragle 214, Noreen Barcomb 172. Other high scores- Larry Craggle 191/214/192/598, Wayne LaBarge 203/179/212/594, Homer Bushey 185/290/191/574, Gary Long 176/181/202/559, Vern Malark 173/210/173/556, Bill Groshans 199/182/168/549, Alex Bechard 200/153/194/547, Dennis Seymour 194/190/184/568, Joe Phaneuf 197, Jim Brunet 181, Don Myers 190/186, Don Dubuque 191. Clinton County Mariners bottle drive WEST CHAZY — The Clinton County Mariners baseball program will have a "Give Back for Thanksgiving" bottle and can drive Saturday, Nov. 2,1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beekmantown Fire Station (6973 Rt. 22 across from Beekmantown Central School). The Mariners have set a $500 goal in an effort to help local families in need of a Thanksgiving meal via United Way of the Adirondack Region.
