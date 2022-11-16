Paul Smith’s falls in pool play
Virginia Beach, VA — Last weekend the women’s soccer team of Paul Smith’s college competed in the USCAA Division II National Championship.
The Bobcats were unable to escape pool play, ending their dream of winning the title.
Last year, Paul Smith’s lost in the championship game.
Friday, the Bobcats fell to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, 4-2. Paul Smith’s raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but ACPHS scored four unanswered goals to win the contest.
Saturday’s contest ended their season in heartbreaking fashion. Facing Penn State Mont Alto, the game moved through extra time and ended in penalty kicks.
The Bobcats held a 2-0 advantage in PKs, but the Nittany Lions would score on three consecutive shots to win the contest. Due to scoring in college, the result ended as a tie on both team’s records.
With their season completed, Paul Smith’s College ends with a 9-1-6 record. With a young team returning next fall, the Bobcats will look to make a third consecutive trip to Virginia Beach, Va.
TGIF Senior Bowling Results
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the results for the Nov. 11 TGIF seniors bowling session.
HS Dennis Seymour 224.192/147/566 Dawn Chapple 185/182/179/546
HG Dennis Seymour 226 Barbara Cotter 190
OHS Bill Dutton 203/157/195/555 Larry Cragle 155/180/215/550
Joe Phaneuf 142/212/180/542 Barbara Cotter 166/190/169/523
Audrey Peryea 183/151/175/512
Don Myers 190 Tom Weightman 210, Ed Gebo 188 Dave Gregory 183’
Tom Lucia 210 Bos Carpenter 192
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.