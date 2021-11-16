Sports Shorts: Nov. 16, 2021

Waters named Empire 8 Player of the Week
ROCHESTER — The Empire 8 Conference (E8) announced its weekly women's basketball award winners for games played through Sunday, Nov. 14.
Elmira College guard Alyssa Waters was named the E8 Player of the Week, while Syrita Faraj from Russell Sage was named the Rookie of the Week.
In a pair of wins over the weekend for the Purple & Gold, Waters averaged 18 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent (15-of-37) from the field. Waters also added a team-high eight steals on the week.
In her first game of the season on Wednesday against Penn College, the Plattsburgh native and Beekmantown alumna dropped a career-high 31 points for the Soaring Eagles while going 13-of-23 from the field.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
High series- Gary Long 174/348/190/612; Dawn Chapple 174/203/171/548.
High game- Gary Long 248; Dawn Chapple 203.
Other high scores- Claude Lashway 188/189/194/571; Vern Malark 135/205/223/563; Hank Bushey 197/211/153/561' Audrey Peryea 159/181/179/518; Barbara Cotter 183; Sandy Baker 187; Larry Cragle 188; Tom Welch 184; Carl Lashway 181; Homer Bushey 185; Dave Gregory 220.
