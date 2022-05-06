Golfer scores hole in one
PORT KENT — On May 6 while playing the 110-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club, Mike Renadette used a gap wedge to record his first career hole in one.
Witnessing his ace were Bill Renadette, Lloyd Provost and Jason Burl.
Bowling league accepting members
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League has openings for individuals or a team.
The senior league plays every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. for the summer.
No membership card is required. For more information, contact Barbara Cotter at 518-534-9511.
