Golfer scores hole in one

PORT KENT — On May 6 while playing the 110-yard 10th hole at Harmony Golf Club, Mike Renadette used a gap wedge to record his first career hole in one.

Witnessing his ace were Bill Renadette, Lloyd Provost and Jason Burl.

Bowling league accepting members

PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Senior Mixed Bowling League has openings for individuals or a team.

The senior league plays every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. for the summer.

No membership card is required. For more information, contact Barbara Cotter at 518-534-9511.

