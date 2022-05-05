Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league from May 4 have been announced, as well as an important announcement from Barbara Cotter.
Points Taken- Four Flushers 3-Four of a Kind 1, Split Ends 3-Gutter Done 1, Alley Gators 4-Ball Busters 0, Spare No One 3-Slo Rollers 1, Scared Splitless 2-Hit or Miss 2, Odd Balls 4-Bye 0.
High Scores- Tom Weightman 471-197, Carl Lashway 497-190, Claude Lashway 570-199, Violet Irwin 399-145, Denise Goddeau 509-181, Clarence Lafountain 442-169, Noreen Barcomb 445-157, George Munson 658-259, Chuck Leclair 468-170, Joe Phaneuf 487-180, Tom Welch 544-203, Diane Kinne 417-148, Barbara Cotter 522-177, Lynne Glenn 421-155, Nancy Mazurak 450-170, Dave Glenn 503-178, Kathe Petro 425-159, Jean Hamlyn 406-152, Cheryl Henry 378-138, Diana St. Clair 450-163, Marie Desroches 487-171, Doris Martino 453-152, Bea Holler 350-133, Dave Gregory 523-189.
Schedule for 5-11-22- Lanes 1&2: Split Ends vs Ball Busters, Lanes 3&4: Alley Gators vs 4 of a Kind, Lanes 5&6: Bye vs Gutter Done, Lanes 7&8: Scared Splitless vs Odd Balls, Lanes 9&10: 4 Flushers vs Spare No One, Lanes 11&12: Hit or Miss vs Slo Rollers.
Attention Bowlers: I would like to offer my very sincerest apology. I misinterpreted the contract with North Bowl Lanes regarding the cost of bowling per week. Lane fees have increased $.25 per game, so we will need to vote next week (5-11-22) on raising the price per week to $16. I will call a meeting of League Officers and Team Captains prior to the start of league play. Once again, I am so very sorry for my error.
Adult soccer league seeks playersThe North Country Men’s Soccer League will begin the season on June 1. Games will be played in June and July in Plattsburgh and Chazy. Any athletes interested in entering a team or joining an existing team, contact Brett Giroux at 518-593-7231.
