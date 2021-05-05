Sports Shorts: May 5, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League information
PLATTSBURGH — At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at North Bowl Lanes, an organizational meeting will be held for any senior bowler interested in bowling in the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Summer League.
The league will begin on May 19 and end on Aug. 18. Teams consist of four bowlers (any combination of men and women). The cost is $15 per bowler per week and teams bowl from 11:30 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.
Teams and individual bowlers are needed and welcome. Come and join for some fun summer bowling.
In addition, congratulations to Awesome 4 (Leonard Wood, Don Myers, Roger Webb and Jim Brunet) for taking first place overall by a slim margin of five pins. Just a reminder to bowlers, next week is prize distribution and a brief end of season meeting at 11:30 a.m.
