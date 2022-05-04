358-Modifieds return to Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — The “roar of the ground-pounding 358-Modifieds” will return to Airborne Speedway on Saturday at 7 p.m, according to a press release.
The 35-lap event will include a $2,000 prize for the winner.
The last 358-Modified race held at Airborne Speedway was back in 2019.
Alexandria, Ontario native Chris Raabe was the 2017 358-Modified champion and has announced his commitment to this year’s event on social media, and 2018-19 champion, Steve Bernier, is expected to make the haul from St-Hyacinthe, Quebec.
The 2021 Albany-Saratoga Speedway Modified champion, Mike Mahaney, has also put the event on his schedule. Jessey Mueller picked up a checkered flag last weekend at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and has also announced his attendance. Super DIRTcar Series regular Adam Pierson confirmed his attendance as well.
Many other regular campaigners from back in the 2019 season are expected to attend the event this Saturday.
Post time for the event is set for 7 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Admission prices are set at $15 for adults and kids age 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Youth bureau looking for umpires
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Baseball/Softball Program is in need of umpires for its upcoming summer season.
The season runs from June 6 to July 16. General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children is desired.
The pay is $25 to $27 per game. Umpires will be hired to officiate games at the Grasshopper, Pee Wee and Pony levels. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one Part 1 and one Part 2 clinic.
All applicants must provide their social security number and one of a driver’s license, school ID, birth certificate or passport. Applicants under 17 must also provide working papers.
PART 1 CLINIC SCHEDULE
(Umpire candidates must attend Part 1 Clinic)
May 9, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center.
May 11, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Peru Middle School Cafeteria.
PART 2 CLINIC SCHEDULE
(Umpire candidates must attend only one Part 2 Clinic)
May 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
May 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Both part II clinics will be held at Lapham’s Mills Park in Peru.
For further information contact Nicholas Arnold at 565-4774 or by email nicholas.arnold@clintoncountygov.com.
