Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation summer program
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Summer Adventurer program will begin June 6 at Roaring Brook Falls at 10 AM. Call to sign up at (518)562-6860. Must be 18+ to attend.
USA Luge Foundation to host golf tournament
LAKE PLACID — For the second year in a row, USA Luge shows that luge and golf do in fact mix.
“Many of our athletes play golf in their downtime,” said Brenna Margol Payne, director of development, USA Luge Foundation. “We decided last year to blend our athletes’ most favorite sports to create one of our largest fundraisers of the year.”
On June 10, luge fans and families will gather for a golf tournament at Craig Wood Golf Club in Lake Placid, to raise funds for the team. Individual golfers can register for $150; foursomes are $600; and sponsorships for holes are available ranging from $500 to $1,000.
2022 Olympians will be on the greens as well. A tour of the USA Luge facility and a silent auction will also take place on the evening of June 9, at USA Luge headquarters, located at 57 Church Street.
USA Luge, headquartered in Lake Placid, has only two facilities where athletes train, the other being in Park City, Utah. Due to the unique nature of the sport, costs related for training and travel can be high, as much of the competition occurs overseas.
For more information about the event and to sign up visit: https://bit.ly/LugeGolf23 or contact Brenna Payne at brenna@usaluge.org.
