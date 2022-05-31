Local golfer records hole in one
PORT KENT — On May 29, Christine Shay recorded her first career hole in one using a nine iron, making the shot on the 95-yd 10th hole at Harmony Golf Course. Mike Rennie witnessed the ace.
Mountain club hosts hike
PLATTSBURGH — On June 4, The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain club invites the public on a walk to observe the late spring changes at 22 stops on the Phil Walker Trail at Point au Roche State Park. The walk is considered easy and will be taken at a slow pace. Contact trip leader Marilyn Smith, 518-561-3167, or cell 518-569-6365, by June 2 to register.
Sprint Cars at Airborne this weekend
PLATTSBURGH – The high-speed, Empire Super Sprints are set to bolt around the Airborne Speedway this Saturday in an event presented by Casella.
The event marks first trip for the 360 sprint cars in the North Country region since 2019. Competitors are expected from throughout New York State, New England, and the province of Quebec. The traveling series has completed four events in 2022 and Danny Varin has taken home three checkered flags thus far. Last weekend, the Empire Super Sprints competed at Fulton Speedway and youngster, Paulie Colagiovanni collected his first win of the season.
Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5. Practice sessions commence at 6. General admission is set at $20 this weekend with kids under 10 free of charge.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
