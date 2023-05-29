Adirondack Mountain Club’s June 3 Planned Hike
KEENE VALLEY — On Saturday, June, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Baxter Mountain in Keene. This hike is considered easy. Trip Leader: Anne Bailey, 518-563-5794. Please call by June 1.
Roy Wins First Career 358-Modified Feature
PLATTSBURGH — “Hollywood” Felix Roy scored his first DIRTcar 358-Modified victory at Airborne Speedway on a last lap pass in the Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modified 30-lap feature event.
Mike Mahaney led the field to green in the Adirondack Auto number 35 machine and continued to lead until Roy powered past on lap-29.
Mahaney settled for second, while Chris Raabe completed the podium in third. Lance Willix charged from position 16 to finish fourth and Jordan McCreadie finished fifth.
Mike Phinney picked up his first win of the season in the J & S Steel Sportsman 25-lap feature event.
Phinney made his winning pass on an early race restart, when he vaulted from position three to the lead off of the second turn. Beau Reeves battled back and forth with a couple different challengers, eventually coming home in second. Codie Aubin gained seven positions and finished in third.
Bucko Branham gained the most positions in the race, as he drove from position 25 up to fourth. Michael Wright completed the top five.
Zack Daniels won the Hartson Total Opening Renegade 25-lap feature event. Daniels car was stout on the outside of the track, and he cruised to victory.
Shawn Duquette drove from position 14 to second, while Billy Thwaits completed the podium. Josh Terry and Tylor Terry completed the top five.
A first time winner held the checkered flag in the Taylor Rental Street Stock 15-lap feature event, as Josh Blake pulled into victory lane. Josh Laporte Jr. challenged to the outside on the final lap, but had to settle for second. Ryan Senecal, Luke Marcheski, and John-Michael Bresette finished third, fourth and fifth.
Nate Leonard scored a victory in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman 15-lap feature event. Kobe Hernandez and Charlotte Morin completed the top three.
Racing action resumes next Saturday at 7pm. For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Hole-in-one on Mitchell’s birthday
PORT KENT — Friday, Barrett Mitchell made his first hole-in-one at Harmony Golf Club. It was on the Par 3 150-yard 7th hole.
It would be a good gift to himself on his 28th birthday.
His shot was witnessed by Benny Mitchell, Brandon McDonald, and Nic Koktowski.
