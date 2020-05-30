Sports Shorts: May 30, 2020

FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camp canceled
PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic is canceling all summer activities inside the building until further notice due to COVID-19.
Therefore, for the first time since 1992, there will be no FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camp offered. It is with a heavy heart that camp organizers make this announcement. All entries already collected will be mailed back to the addresses on the applications the first week in June.
Plans are being made to return to Seton next year with the same schedule, the first and third weeks of vacation.
The tentative dates are: June 28 to July 2 and July 12 to July 16. These dates will be confirmed next school year.
For any questions, please contact Gary Castine at 518-298-5536 or email bgcastine@hotmail.com.
Paddle event planned
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from Ausable Point Campground, Thursday June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The paddle will meander through the Ausable River.
The Town’s kayaks can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10 and are available first come, first served.
Fellow paddlers with their own equipment are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Adirondack Football League notice
PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Football League has announced it will be cancelling the 2020 football season due to COVID-19.
After looking at all the guidelines set forth by the CDC dealing with social distancing regarding contact sports, league organizers would not be able to meet any of these guidelines for this season.
The league puts all parties involved, including families, health and safety first.
The league hopes to have a 2021 season and would encourage everyone to start looking for new information after Jan. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.