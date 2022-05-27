Weekly bicycle time trial results

POINT AU ROCHE — The weekly Point au Roche time trials began this week.

The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.

Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.

Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.

Ten mile event

1. Ed Armstrong, 27:25. 2. Diego de los Rios, 27:31. 3. Ljubomir Tot, 30:08. 4. John Callaghan, 44:21.

Mariner golf tournament tee assignments

PERU — The 4th Annual Clinton County Mariners Golf Tournament will be held at Adirondack Golf Course in Peru on Saturday.

There will be a shotgun start at 10am. Check in starts at 9am.

1- Gary, Ashline, Dale, Hector

1A- Durkee, JR Jubert, Matty Duke, Nate Bilow

2- G. McCasland, Dylan, I. McCasland, M. Snow

2A- Shanley, Underwood, Rodier, Guest

3- Megan, Hanna, Emma, Ali

3A- Weeks, Kramer, David, Guest

4- Bostyn, Lucas, Ty, Casey Buck

4A- Big O, Marty, Jesse, Bruno

5- J. Zurlo, J. Bulson, A. LaValley, E. Garrand

5A- H. Maggy, K. Corthell, J. Prescott, K. Prescott

6- M. Votraw, C. Gray, M. Weeden, W. Weeden

6A- Joe T., J. Chapman, K. Erikson, B. Carnright

7- J. Knight, D. Fletcher, DJ Barber, K. Sewell

7A- W. Hughes, Guest, Guest, Guest

8- K. Wolfe, B. Smith, J. Turner, J. Lambert

8A- D. Hazel, Olsen, Dyke, Milanese

9- S. Lashway, D. Lashway, Guest, Guest

9A- D. Broughton, C. Broughton, C. Walker, G. Judd

10- Calkins, Braeden, Jake, Guest

10A- Abernathy, Castine, Lautenshutz, Guest

11- John Burke, Rock, Rock, B. Frenyea

11A- Keith Dyer, Guest, Guest, Guest

12- Munson, Gilman, Trombley, Watts

12A- Munson, Raville, Dyer, Guay

13- S. Wood, T. Pierce, N. Wood, M. Akey

13A- S. Olsen, Olsen, Tyler, Titherington

14- Carpenter, L. Carpenter, Baker, Cassidy

14A- C. Clukey, M. Fredette, S. LaBombard, B. Lloyd

15- C. Bradfield, C. Bradfield, Guest, Guest

15A- C. Weaver, J. Manor, J. Larson, B. Trombly

16- Z. Meyers, K. Kilkeary Sr, K. Kilkeary, G. Meyers

16A- B. Meyers, S. Lukas, R. Pirofsky, N. Cline

17- B. Hunt, P. Williams, N. Browne, I. Browne

17A- Mitchell, Bugsy, Guest, Guest

18- Brian Guay, Howard, Rock, Hart

18A- Jimmy Betrus, Guest, Guest, Guest

