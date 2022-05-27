Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — The weekly Point au Roche time trials began this week.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
Ten mile event
1. Ed Armstrong, 27:25. 2. Diego de los Rios, 27:31. 3. Ljubomir Tot, 30:08. 4. John Callaghan, 44:21.
Mariner golf tournament tee assignments
PERU — The 4th Annual Clinton County Mariners Golf Tournament will be held at Adirondack Golf Course in Peru on Saturday.
There will be a shotgun start at 10am. Check in starts at 9am.
1- Gary, Ashline, Dale, Hector
1A- Durkee, JR Jubert, Matty Duke, Nate Bilow
2- G. McCasland, Dylan, I. McCasland, M. Snow
2A- Shanley, Underwood, Rodier, Guest
3- Megan, Hanna, Emma, Ali
3A- Weeks, Kramer, David, Guest
4- Bostyn, Lucas, Ty, Casey Buck
4A- Big O, Marty, Jesse, Bruno
5- J. Zurlo, J. Bulson, A. LaValley, E. Garrand
5A- H. Maggy, K. Corthell, J. Prescott, K. Prescott
6- M. Votraw, C. Gray, M. Weeden, W. Weeden
6A- Joe T., J. Chapman, K. Erikson, B. Carnright
7- J. Knight, D. Fletcher, DJ Barber, K. Sewell
7A- W. Hughes, Guest, Guest, Guest
8- K. Wolfe, B. Smith, J. Turner, J. Lambert
8A- D. Hazel, Olsen, Dyke, Milanese
9- S. Lashway, D. Lashway, Guest, Guest
9A- D. Broughton, C. Broughton, C. Walker, G. Judd
10- Calkins, Braeden, Jake, Guest
10A- Abernathy, Castine, Lautenshutz, Guest
11- John Burke, Rock, Rock, B. Frenyea
11A- Keith Dyer, Guest, Guest, Guest
12- Munson, Gilman, Trombley, Watts
12A- Munson, Raville, Dyer, Guay
13- S. Wood, T. Pierce, N. Wood, M. Akey
13A- S. Olsen, Olsen, Tyler, Titherington
14- Carpenter, L. Carpenter, Baker, Cassidy
14A- C. Clukey, M. Fredette, S. LaBombard, B. Lloyd
15- C. Bradfield, C. Bradfield, Guest, Guest
15A- C. Weaver, J. Manor, J. Larson, B. Trombly
16- Z. Meyers, K. Kilkeary Sr, K. Kilkeary, G. Meyers
16A- B. Meyers, S. Lukas, R. Pirofsky, N. Cline
17- B. Hunt, P. Williams, N. Browne, I. Browne
17A- Mitchell, Bugsy, Guest, Guest
18- Brian Guay, Howard, Rock, Hart
18A- Jimmy Betrus, Guest, Guest, Guest
