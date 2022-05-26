Sports Shorts: May 26, 2022

Public invited to Konowitz ceremony at AuSable
CLINTONVILLE — On Sunday, May 29, join family and friends from near and far in celebration of the lives of John and Judy Konowitz.
The event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Ausable Valley Central School football field.
The ceremony is anticipated to last 1.5 to 2 hours.
There will be bleacher seating for roughly 600 people, as well as 100 folding chairs for those who need it. Bring a chair just in case if possible.
The Konowitz family is looking forward to seeing and visiting with all of you, Chris Konowitz said.
Local golfer scores hole-in-onePORT KENT — On May 24, Mark Tetreault recorded his first career hole-in-one.
He aced the 110-yard 10th hole with an A wedge.
Witnessing the event were Jason Ashline, Joey Rice and Bob Pfohler.
Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league from May 25, May 18 as well as the May 24 Summer classic have been announced.
—
Summer Classic
Points Taken- Team #2 8.5, Team #1 6.5; Team #4 11, Team #3 4; Rick’s Taxidermy 9, Team #5 6; Team #8 8, Three Gen 7; FNG 9, The Underdogs 6.
High Scores- Bill Dutton 556-189, Joshua Shaffer 564-223, Nicole Miller 474-184, Steve Stone 680-255, TJ Bushey 546-202, Chris Hartmann 689-255, Connor Jubert 572-224, Mike Watts 667-224, Dave Bressette 663-227, Chris King 560-196, John Munson 649-224, Kurt Kraft 558-223, Art Stevens 661-235, Gail Taylor 489-182, Dawn Chapple 546-201, Taylor Chapple 732-279, Claude Lashway 545-216, Lenny Favro 590-214, Max French 541-217, Gabe Sisco 626-235, Joey Robert 608-236.
—
May 25
Points Taken- Spare No One 4, Bye 0; Ball Busters 3, Slo Rollers 1; Four of a Kind 3, Scared Splitless 1; Hit or Miss 3, Split Ends 1; Odd Balls 3, Alley Gators 1; Four Flushers 3, Gutter Done 1.
High Scores- Nancy Griffith 361-138, Lynne Glenn 396-158, Nancy Mazurak 443-151, Kathe Petro 394-145, Cheryl Henry 356-127, Roger Desroches 453-160, Marie Desroches 499-186, Violet Irwin 390-163, Tina Welch 374-130, Doris Martino 442-168, Marilyn Murphy 422-170, Peggy Passino 515-200, Mark Misner 425-161, George Munson 677-245, Bea Holler 430-163, Bill Dutton 563-200, Diane Kinne 471-180, Tom Weightman 455-174, Carl Lashway 529-210, Claude Lashway 532-190.
—
May 18
Points Taken- Gutter Done 3, Scared Splitless 1; Hit or Miss 3, Four Flushers 1; Odd Balls 4, Split Ends 0; Ball Busters 4, Bye 0; Four of a Kind 3, Slo Rollers 1; Alley Gators 3, Spare No One 1.
High Scores- Roger Desroches 476-192, Diana St. Clair 403-143, Marie Desroches 443-156, Denise Goddeau 537-191, Clarence Lafountain 471-161, Bob Martz, Jr. 608-224, Marilyn Murphy 438-162, Peggy Passino 426-155, Bea Holler 347-121, Bill Dutton 634-243, Dave Gregory 531-201, Edie Reed 479-170, Steve Hall 454-155, Don Dubuque 433-168, Violet Irwin 407-146, Tina Welch 315-131, Dee Murray 386-135, Joe Damour 423-166, Tom Welch 479-189, Diane Kinne 425-157, Nancy Mazurak 447-179, Dave Glenn 481-191.
