Sports Shorts: May 26, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- 3 Strikes & A Spare 3-Spare No One 1, Hit or Miss 3-Lane Lizards 1, Scared Splitless 3-Gutter Done 1, Split Ends 4-Four Flushers 0, Three's Company 3-Bye 1.
Top Scores- Dave Glenn 412-170, Nancy Mazurak 475-171, Genny Alvarez 343-127, Ray Mitchell 408-162, Joe Damour 421-152, Marilyn Murphy 380-148, Roger Desroches 476-172, Joe Goddeau 411-157, Julie Liberty 584-228, Tom Weightman 483-183, Tom Welch 506-196, Bill Dutton 522-208.
