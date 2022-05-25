Sports Shorts: May 25, 2022

Whiskey run scheduled
WILMINGTON — Starting at 9:30am on June 18, the fifth Annual Whiskey Run 5K & 10K will take place at Festival Field at 2 Cunningham Lane just off Springfield Road in Wilmington.
Race entry fee includes a t-shirt, swag bag, a medal for race finishers, and participation in a special Racers’ Raffle.
Following the race is the Whiskey Run Festival, free and open to the public. All benefits the Wilmington Historical Society. Further information at www.adkwhiskeyrun.com .
