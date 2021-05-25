Sports Shorts: May 25, 2021

Wilmington Whiteface Virtual Whiskey Run
WILMINGTON — The fourth annual Wilmington Whiteface Virtual Whiskey Run 5K & 10K will be held June 19, starting and finishing anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in Wilmington or anywhere.
Race entry fee includes a t-shirt, a medal for race finishers, and a chance for a prize in a special racer’s raffle.
A unique Whiskey Run photo frame will be available for local runners to take pictures at Festival Field on Springfield Road in Wilmington anytime during the week before and on the day of the race.
For further information, go to www.adkwhiskeyrun.com .
PHS boys lacrosse clarification
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High boys lacrosse team was missing players in its 13-3 loss to St. Lawrence, Monday, due to COVID-19 protocols as well as a player who was taking part in an advanced placement class.
Due to the original way this was explained to the Press-Republican, it was reported that players were out due to academic ineligibility, which was not the case and is receiving clarification.
Paddle at Paul Smith's Boat Launch
PAUL SMITHS — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from Paul Smith’s College Boat Launch this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1pm.
The paddle will meander through Lower St. Regis Lake and into Spitfire Lake.
Folks should bring a lunch to eat during a planned break.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Outdoor paddle announced
WILLSBORO — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from the Willsboro Bay Boat Launch on Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The paddle will meander around the Willsboro Bay. Folks should bring a snack and water. The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
