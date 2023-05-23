Sports Shorts: May 26, 2022

358-Modifieds Return to Airborne Speedway

PLATTSBURGH — The Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will return to action Saturday night at Airborne Speedway, powered by the New England Ford Dealers. Weekly Championship Racing will be on tap for all regular divisions presented by UniFirst.

The J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks, and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will compete in regular distance heat and feature races. The 358-Modifieds will also have heat and features races and will collect Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points as a part of the DIRTcar sanction.

Last time out, (26) 358-Modifieds signed into the garage area with Lance Willix holding off Chris Raabe in lap traffic to pick up the win. Will Willix go back-to-back or will someone else take home the checkered flag?

Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 6 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with admission prices set at $20 for adults and free for children under 10.

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with admission prices set at $27 for members and $32 for non-members.

For the latest information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.

PLL May 22 results

Plattsburgh — Here are the results from Monday’s action between Nuway and Pepsi in the Plattsburgh Little League. Nuway won the game, 15-8

Nuway 15 Pepsi 8

WP Matt Whitbeck (85 pitches w/ 11 Ks)

Zeno LaFave (44 pitches w/ 5Ks)

Pepsi

Pitch Counts

Nate Betrus 31

Max Custode 27

Kalani Manabat 27

Andrew Carter 20

Nuway

Matt Whitbeck-3 for 4 w/ 2 doubles & 4 runs

Patrick Ryan-1 for 1 w/ 2 walks, HBP, 2 runs

Matt Owen- 1 for 3 w/ double, walk, 3 runs

Phoenix Kelly- 4 for 4 w/ 2 triples & runs

Zeno LaFave- 2 for 4

Derrick Gommell- walk, HBP, 1 run

Ben Larche- walk

Owen Coon- walk and 1 run

Joey Boire- 1 for 1 with a run

Pepsi

Andrew Carter- 2 for 4 with 2 runs

Kellan Parks- 3 for 4 w/ 3 doubles & 3 runs

Nate Betrus- 1 for 3 w/ a walk and run

Ashley Hanshaw- 1 for 3 w/ a walk and run

M. Custode- 3 walks

R. Anderson- 1 walk

B. Thorton- 1 walk

T. LaDue- 1 walk and 1 run

