Plattsburgh Parks and Rec walk

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Spring Adventurer program will have its last spring walk at 1PM on Tuesday, May 30 at the Silver Lake Bog. Call to sign up at (518)562-6860.

Ensel Hole in One

FLORIDA — Chazy Lake summer resident Peter Ensel recorded a hole-in-one recently at the Crane lakes Country Club in Port Orange, Florida. Playing in the Daytona Traveling Golf League, Ensel used a nine iron on the 130 yard 13 hole for the second ace of his career. Witnesses were Stu Verge, Jim Corbin and Robert Snyder.

PSU’s Barber to compete in outdoor nationals in 400m hurdles

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Janyll Barber of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team will make her third appearance at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with this year’s championship occurring from Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27, at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., as she was one of 22 student-athletes selected to compete in the 400-meter hurdles.

Barber, who qualified for outdoor nationals in the 400-meter hurdles in 2022 and 2019 and the 4x400-meter relay in 2019, enters this year’s national meet with the sixth-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles. She clocked a program-record time of 1:00.70 at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships on May 5 and was a finalist in the event at last year’s national meet.

The preliminary heats of the 400-meter hurdles will occur on May 25 at 6:20 p.m., with finals slated for May 27 at 3:25 p.m.

Plattsburgh Little League Weekend Roundup

Plattsburgh — Here are the results from the weekend action of the Plattsburgh Little League.

Pepsi defeated Poirier True Value, 10-9.

City Police defeated Michigan’s Plus, 14-10

Saturday May 20th, 2023

Home Team Poirier True Value Away Pepsi @ Gunnar Field- Altona

Score

Poirier True Value 9 Pepsi 10

WP= Andrew Carter (Pepsi)

LP =C. La Fountain

Save: Rhys Anderson (Pepsi)

Pitch Count Pepsi

Betrus = 35 pitches

Hanshaw= 21 pitches

Carter = 34 pitches

Custode= 19 pitches

Anderson = 16 pitches

Poirier True Value Pitch Count

C. LaFountain = 81 pitches

T. Burnell = 54 pitches

Hitting Poirier True Value

B. MacNarland 2 Hits 2RBI

B. LaPorte 1 Hit 2 Stolen Bases

1 Hit= E. Siskavich, C. Lafountain, E. Fountain

Hitting Pepsi

C. Lafty 2 (HR) 6RBI

N. Betrus 1 Hit 1RBI

R. Anderson 1 Hit 1RBI

1 Hit M. Custode and A. Carter

City Police 14

Michigan’s Plus 10

CP

Joe Lomanto 85 pitches 10Ks

Brayden St John 36 pitches 4ks

MP

Ian Ecker 20

Evan Guynup 85 pitches 11Ks

Bond 17 pitches

Hamilton 19 pitches

CP

Easton O’Connell Single 2 run

Lomanto 2 runs

Gavin McCann 4 runs

Nicky Gushlaw single run 3 RBI

Kam Dubrey single, RBI run

Brady Loughan run RBI

Landon Ashlaw Run

Caden Chase 2 runs

MP

Sam Ferguson run

Ben Carpenter 2 singles 4 runs

Ecker 2 triples, 4 RBI 2 runs

Guynup 2 singles, RBI run

Hamilton 2 singles, 3 RBI

Treychon Tunnell run

Jacob Bond run

