Plattsburgh Parks and Rec walk
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Spring Adventurer program will have its last spring walk at 1PM on Tuesday, May 30 at the Silver Lake Bog. Call to sign up at (518)562-6860.
Ensel Hole in One
FLORIDA — Chazy Lake summer resident Peter Ensel recorded a hole-in-one recently at the Crane lakes Country Club in Port Orange, Florida. Playing in the Daytona Traveling Golf League, Ensel used a nine iron on the 130 yard 13 hole for the second ace of his career. Witnesses were Stu Verge, Jim Corbin and Robert Snyder.
PSU’s Barber to compete in outdoor nationals in 400m hurdles
INDIANAPOLIS — Senior Janyll Barber of the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team will make her third appearance at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, with this year’s championship occurring from Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27, at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y., as she was one of 22 student-athletes selected to compete in the 400-meter hurdles.
Barber, who qualified for outdoor nationals in the 400-meter hurdles in 2022 and 2019 and the 4x400-meter relay in 2019, enters this year’s national meet with the sixth-fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles. She clocked a program-record time of 1:00.70 at the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Outdoor Championships on May 5 and was a finalist in the event at last year’s national meet.
The preliminary heats of the 400-meter hurdles will occur on May 25 at 6:20 p.m., with finals slated for May 27 at 3:25 p.m.
Plattsburgh Little League Weekend Roundup
Plattsburgh — Here are the results from the weekend action of the Plattsburgh Little League.
Pepsi defeated Poirier True Value, 10-9.
City Police defeated Michigan’s Plus, 14-10
Saturday May 20th, 2023
Home Team Poirier True Value Away Pepsi @ Gunnar Field- Altona
Score
Poirier True Value 9 Pepsi 10
WP= Andrew Carter (Pepsi)
LP =C. La Fountain
Save: Rhys Anderson (Pepsi)
Pitch Count Pepsi
Betrus = 35 pitches
Hanshaw= 21 pitches
Carter = 34 pitches
Custode= 19 pitches
Anderson = 16 pitches
Poirier True Value Pitch Count
C. LaFountain = 81 pitches
T. Burnell = 54 pitches
Hitting Poirier True Value
B. MacNarland 2 Hits 2RBI
B. LaPorte 1 Hit 2 Stolen Bases
1 Hit= E. Siskavich, C. Lafountain, E. Fountain
Hitting Pepsi
C. Lafty 2 (HR) 6RBI
N. Betrus 1 Hit 1RBI
R. Anderson 1 Hit 1RBI
1 Hit M. Custode and A. Carter
City Police 14
Michigan’s Plus 10
CP
Joe Lomanto 85 pitches 10Ks
Brayden St John 36 pitches 4ks
MP
Ian Ecker 20
Evan Guynup 85 pitches 11Ks
Bond 17 pitches
Hamilton 19 pitches
CP
Easton O’Connell Single 2 run
Lomanto 2 runs
Gavin McCann 4 runs
Nicky Gushlaw single run 3 RBI
Kam Dubrey single, RBI run
Brady Loughan run RBI
Landon Ashlaw Run
Caden Chase 2 runs
MP
Sam Ferguson run
Ben Carpenter 2 singles 4 runs
Ecker 2 triples, 4 RBI 2 runs
Guynup 2 singles, RBI run
Hamilton 2 singles, 3 RBI
Treychon Tunnell run
Jacob Bond run
