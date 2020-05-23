Sports Shorts: May 23, 2020

Paddle trip planned
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle on Spitfire Lake from Keese Mills Road Boat Launch on Thursday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Folks should bring a lunch as participants will take a break partway.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join us on this trip.
Call 518-562-6860 to register and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.