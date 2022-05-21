Annual charity golf tournament set
PLATTSBURGH — The 21st annual Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament tees off on Friday, June 3 at Adirondack Golf & Country Club in Peru, NY. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. with a shotgun start set for Noon. The tournament is hosted by The Hoffman Eells Group CPAs in partnership with The Foundation of The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
There are 30 teams of four players each for a total of 120 golfers expected to participate. The event features a four-player scramble format and additional contests, including longest drive and closest to the pin. Teams can also play skins and players can take part in a new chipping contest. Mulligans, 50/50 raffle tickets and red tees will also be available at registration.
Proceeds go right back into the community, as The Foundation uses those funds to support patient-centered programs, help purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for the hospital and its practices and improve the health and wellness of the community. The event raised $13,000 last year and has brought in nearly a quarter-million dollars ($236,000) since it began in 2002.
The tournament was started in memory of Dick Coffey, an avid golfer and well-known accountant in the Plattsburgh area, who passed away in 2001. Jim Abbott was a partner with Coffey at the Abbott, Frenyea, Russell & Coffey PC firm and passed away in 2010. Like Coffey, Abbot was an immense community supporter and loved to golf. The tournament continued in both their names after Abbott died. From the very beginning, Dick Coffey’s children have come back to the Plattsburgh area every year to celebrate their dad and help improve the lives of people in northern New York
Learn more about the Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament by visiting https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Abbott-Coffey-Golf. Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, Foundation of CVPH Events & Special Projects Manager at 518-314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
Mountain club hosts Memorial Day hike
LAKE PLACID — On Monday, May 30th, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike to Lost Pond Lean-to and Weston Peak and Nun-Da-Gao Ridge for a full day’s hike. Contact trip leader Anne Bailey 518-563-5794 or cell 518-380-0379 to register. Call by 5/28.
