Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Dept to host kayak
Plattsburgh — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10AM on May 25 to kayak the Boquet River in Willsboro. Call (518)562-6860 to register.
Two Lake Placid Athletes named to US Nordic’s Junior National Team
WILMINGTON, NY — USA Nordic Sport (USANS) nominated 31 American athletes to its 2023-24 National and Junior National Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping Teams, including Lake Placid natives and New York Ski Educational Foundation members Kai McKinnon and Tate Frantz.
McKinnon, 15, a NYSEF Winter Term Nordic Combined athlete, was named to the 2023/24 Nordic Combined Junior National Team. Frantz, 18, is a former NYSEF athlete who now trains in Norway and was named to the 2023-24 Ski Jumping Junior National Team.
These athletes achieved the nominations based on selection criteria designated by USANS. They will have the option of being part of the 2023-24 U.S. Nordic Combined or U.S. Ski Jumping Team.
“It has been incredible following Tate’s success after working with him through his formative years as a Nordic athlete at NYSEF,” said Colin Delaney, NYSEF’s Head Ski Jumping Coach. “Watching him compete in his first World Cup start on his home hill this past winter was icing on the cake, followed up with naming to the World Championship team this past season. He is right
on the heels of the national team athletes, and I am excited to see what this season brings.”
The nominations were made after the conclusion of the 2022-23 competition season, and athletes will have the option of accepting nominations prior to the 2023-24 season. The final teams for the season will be named this coming fall.
NYSEF’s Director of Winter Term Beatty Schlueter said the collaboration between NYSEF, Kai’s family, and Lake Placid High School created a strong foundation for Kai and set her up for success.
“This nomination to the junior team is a true reflection of the path Kai has been paving for herself for a few years now,” said NYSEF Winter Term Director Beatty Schlueter. “She has big goals and the work ethic to achieve them. We can’t wait to see what the future brings for her!”
PHS LAX falls to Massena
The PHS girls lacrosse team ended their 2023 season with an away game at Massena, Thursday.
The Hornets lost by a score of 15-6. PHS was once again led in scoring by Marina Kane who tallied three goals and two assists. Reese Gregoire added two goals and Lizzie Burnham one.
Bailey Hewson made 13 saves in goal for the Hornets.
Coach Shannon Brown said, “Tough loss tonight. We’ve improved overall this season but some games we start flat and just can’t get it going. 23 turnovers kind of tells the story.
On top of losing two key seniors, Bella and Katie, we’re losing sophomore midfielder Marina Kane who’s headed off to prep school this fall. She’s led us in scoring, assists, ground balls and effort the last two seasons. In many ways she’s been the heart of this team and we’re going to miss her leadership both on and off the field.“
