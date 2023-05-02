Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Summer League
The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday Bowling League will begin the summer session on Wednesday, May 3 at 11:30 a.m. There is still room for full teams or individual bowlers. The cost per week is $16 and no registration card is required as this is a non-sanctioned league. If interested, please contact the North Bowl. Hope you will join us for some summer fun!
TGIF Bowling results
PLATTSBURGH — The following are the scores and results from Friday’s TGIF Bowling League action:
HS- Dave Gregory 248/247/203/698, Dawn Chapple 18/186/215/586.
HG- Dave Gregory 248, Dawn Chapple 215.
OHS- Gary Long 238/195/225/658, Larry Cragle 204/234/194/632, Ed Gebo 192/215/183/590, Bill Dutton 223/171/179/573, Carl Lashway 182/170/206/559, Joe Phaneuf 133/194/215/542, LJ Vincent 181/182, Homer Bushey 181, Bob Carpenter 224,Dave Pellerin 211.
