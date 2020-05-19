Sports Shorts: May 19, 2020

Soccer camp canceled
LAKE PLACID — Overnight youth soccer camps operated by Lake Placid Soccer Centre have been cancelled for summer 2020. The 8-day camp at St. Lawrence University was scheduled for July 18-25.
1976 saw the first youth soccer camp in Lake Placid and the 43 years since then have seen over 75,000 young soccer athletes from 30 countries come together in common love of soccer.
“The shared reality of our extended soccer family of the game is at a half-time pause, and we are all sitting on the bench talking about ‘How the Game’ is going so far,” said Twig McGlynn, the co-founder of LPSC.
“The real game, the Game of Life has us all into a deep freeze. Speaking on behalf of the LPSC Staff, we miss you and the Camp 2020 experience already. The essence of a LPSC camp week is the individual development and improvement set in the context of soccer team and group play in the world’s largest sport. The smiles on our campers told the story each summer.”
Over the years those involved have pioneered several soccer educational initiatives that have been copied nationwide, organized around a staff of coaches, teachers and certified athletic trainers that provided a safe and secure week away from home. Camp gave more than just soccer and had a unique style, which allowed kids to make new friends with quality off-field social activities.
Camp officials said: The best advice to our campers as you huddle with family and persevere with possible yet unknown challenges that will cross your path include, "The best boredom breaker is daily soccer skills exercise (with both feet) utilizing The Coerver Coaching Method. There are over 40 Coerver Coaching Method programs in countries around the world – with thousands of drills online to view. All these individual drills can be accomplished in your backyard. Assist your teammates and coaches to discover this ‘Homework’ activity plus run and develop your fitness. Maybe, there is the possibility of soccer day camps in early to mid-August in both Canton and Lake Placid."
Check in with Lake Placid Soccer Centre in late June as health advisories and updates occur in our region.
For more information, visit www.lakeplacidsoccer.com or email coach@lakeplacidsoccer.com.
Kayak, canoe events
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh continues to explore new ways to offer access to the waterways located in the Town.
Again this year, there is a kayak/canoe storage rack located at the Cadyville Beach on Route 3 in Cadyville. Users will provide their own method of locking up the boat and be able to leave their kayak or canoe on the rack for the entire season.
The limited number of spaces will be leased to residents on a first come-first served basis until they are filled.
The spaces can be leased for $50 for the season, which is from May 1 to Oct. 31.
Please call the Parks & Recreation Department for more information or to secure a spot at 518-562-6860.
Paddle trip still on
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle from Fish Creek Campground Boat Launch on Thursday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The paddle will meander through Fish Creek Ponds and into Upper Saranac Lake.
Folks should bring a lunch as participants will take a break partway.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join us on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
