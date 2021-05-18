Sports Shorts: May 18, 2021

LEOSA HR 218 Pistol Qualification course
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting the pistol qualification course for retired law enforcement officers.
The test will be administered on July 15, July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 on Thursday nights.
Additional dates will be added. Cost will be $80 for the first year and $65 to renew. Call Ian at 518-593-9074 to register.
The club will also be hosting a number of different classes that include Advanced Pistol Training and the Clinton County Pistol Permit Safety Course.
They are pleased to be able to offer the opportunity for individuals to become Certified NRA Instructors.
Go to their club website at www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for more information.
