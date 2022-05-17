AuSable Valley holding ceremony before game
CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley Central School officials will be unveiling their new flag pole made by Adirondack Flag poles from Keeseville at the Au Sable Forks Elementary Field today at 4:15 p.m. before the Patriots' baseball game against Saranac Lake.
Athletic Director Kevin Hulbert and retiring Superintendent Paul Savage will do the honors of raising the flag for the first time. School Board Member Susan Richards will sing the National Anthem as AVCS officials recognize all AVCS employees who served in the United States Military.
“We will also be honoring Veteran Danny Kaifetz as he throws out the first pitch to AVCS School Board President Scott Bombard,” AVCS coach Randy Douglas said. “Danny is well known for being one of the original founders of the North Country Honor Flight and also worked with local, State, and Federal Officials to get all veterans a hepatitis Vaccine back in 2016.”
The AVCS band and chorus will be on hand to provide music.
