Sports Shorts: May 12, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league from May 11 have been announced.
Points Taken- Ball Busters 4, Split Ends 0; Alley Gators 4, Four of a Kind 0; Gutter Done 4, Bye 0; Odd Balls 3, Scared Splitless 1; Spare No One 4, Four Flushers 0; Slo Rollers 4, Hit or Miss 0.
High Scores- Edie Reed 439-189, George Munson 625-249, Steve Hall 452-165, Don Dubuque 418-180, Chuck Leclair 541-192, Joe Phaneuf 586-224, Barbara Cotter 563-202, Tina Welch 329-131, Dee Murray 389-158, Denise Goddeau 493-215, Clarence Lafountain 453-161, Diana St. Clair 434-155, Bea Holler 357-159, Bill Dutton 542-191, Dave Gregory 567-211, Jim Layhee 504-190, Lynne Glenn 435-167, Dave Glenn 491-177, Kathie Merchant 397-148, Peggy Passino 485-176, Jean Hamlyn 415-155, Cheryl Henry 419-144, Tami Thomas 543-195.
Rotary Fishing Classic returns
PLATTSBURGH — The 36th Annual Rotary Fishing Classic will be held on Lake Champlain June 3 through noon on June 5.
Cash prize amounts are determined by the pool of registration fees – 50% goes to the 1st through 5th place winners and the remaining funds raised support charitable community efforts of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh.
Individual adult registration fee remains at $50, with prizes for fish in three categories: lake trout, walleye and landlocked salmon (including brown trout and steelhead). Prizes are based on weight as well as time weighed in.
Team competition remains at $50 for a team of two-to-four anglers. All team members still pay their individual registration fee. Each team will enter two fish from different categories.
Full tournament information can be found online at portal.clubrunner.ca/1408/Stories/36th-annual-fishing-classic.
Half of the annual tournament revenue and 25 percent of the team category revenue are returned to the community through academic scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and CVPH Medical Center Radiology School; monies to assist the Beartown Ski Area, Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plattsburgh Little League, YMCA, Literacy Volunteers, North Country Mission of Hope and other worthy causes.
Complete registration before 6 p.m. on June 2. For more information, contact Tournament Chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.