Sports Shorts: May 11, 2022

Visconti to compete in Junior Olympics
CHAMPLAIN — Amy Visconti has been selected to compete in the Junior Olympic Games in Michigan.
She fired a qualifying score at a section match in Georgia and earned a chance to compete at the match that will be held this coming week.
Visconti is a former NCCS graduate and current member of the Georgia Southern NCAA Div 1 Rifle Team.
She will be competing in the air rifle discipline and will fire two 60 shot standing matches followed by a finals match if she qualifies over the four day event.
Visconti is a member of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club and learned to shoot as part of the Junior Rough Riders Rifle Team.
This is the first time a shooter from Northern New York has qualified for the Junior Olympics.
Golf tournament accepting participantsPERU — The 34th Annual Peru Knights of Columbus Council 7273 Bill McBride Jr. Memorial Charity Golf Tournament will be held June 17 at the Adirondack Golf and Country Club in Peru.
The four-person scramble will feature a “New Car Hole-in-One” sponsored by Bailey Ford and other prizes. Shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Obtain entry forms and information from Greg Lombard at 518-593-2652 or email gnetlombard@charter.net.
Town of Plattsburgh hosting pickleball eventPLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Pickleball Palooza on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Plattsburgh Park, 44 Catherine Hayes Lane.
Come learn how to play pickleball and put your skills to the test. Mr Ding-a-ling and Bunz on the Run will be there.
For more information, please call 518-562-6860. Equipment can be provided.
