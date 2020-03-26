Sports Shorts: March 26, 2020

Peru summer, fall sports registration
PERU — The Peru Youth Commission will be holding registration for all Summer and Fall activities on April 1.
To register, please go to townofperu.recdesk.com.
Activities include baseball, softball, T-Ball, tennis, arts and crafts, summer soccer, basketball, fall soccer and summer employment.
For questions or for more information, please call John Flynn Youth Director at 518-593-0935 or jpflynn@charter.net.
