Sports Shorts: March 26, 2020

Peru summer, fall sports registration

PERU — The Peru Youth Commission will be holding registration for all Summer and Fall activities on April 1.

To register, please go to townofperu.recdesk.com.

Activities include baseball, softball, T-Ball, tennis, arts and crafts, summer soccer, basketball, fall soccer and summer employment.

For questions or for more information, please call John Flynn Youth Director at 518-593-0935 or jpflynn@charter.net.

