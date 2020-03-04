Sports Shorts: March 4, 2020

Ryan becomes player of the year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) of the Saint Anselm College women's basketball team earned Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year honors on Monday as the league revealed its annual All-Conference roster.
Ryan becomes the first Player of the Year selection from Saint Anselm since Rachel Jackson '85 was feted after the 1984-85 season.
The Hawks will compete in the NE10 semifinals for the second-straight year and remain in search of the squad's first win there since the 1998-99 season.
Ryan, the conference's leading scorer (22.5 ppg) and rebounder (14.9 ppg), has had a stellar senior season on the Hilltop. Ranking first in NCAA Division II this season in defensive rebounds per game (10.9), Ryan tops all NE10 student-athletes in 2019-20 in double-doubles (24), field goals made (250) and offensive rebounds per game (4.0).
She has reached double-digit scoring totals in each of her last 48 games dating back to last season, averaging 20.9 points per game in that span for the Hawks.
She scored a career-high 38 points against Southern New Hampshire on Feb. 11, a month after posting a career-best 23 rebounds against Assumption on Jan. 8.
Ryan became the all-time leading scorer in Saint Anselm history on Feb. 22, eclipsing Jackson's all-time record of 1,652 points set from 1981-85, and with 1,093 career rebounds, is within striking distance of the all-time team record for career rebounds (1,185), established by Jackson.
Among active NCAA Division II student-athletes, Ryan leads with a career average of 12 rebounds per game and her 62 double-doubles also rank first.
Ryan is the first three-time First Team All-Conference selection since Jackson in 1982-83, 1983-84 and 1984-85. She was a five-time Player of the Week selection by the Northeast-10 in her senior season and she boasts nine such honors across her three-year career at Saint Anselm.
Rough Riders Rifle take third in nation
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders took third overall in the nation during week seven of the National Rifle League season.
The team fired a 1584, its best score of the year, missing second by one point and first by just two points.
The 1584 was a season high score for team, all four starters, Paul Deslierres 397, Andrew Visconti 397, Peter Visconti 396 and Amy Visconti 394 were named to the Northern Division All-Star Team.
The Junior Rough Riders also fired a team best 1326, with juniors, Holly Visconti 373 and Robert McIntyre 326 being named to the Junior All-Star Team.
Amy Visconti currently has the highest 4-P & Prone Average among all juniors in the Eastern Conference.
Seniors Rod Rabideau 378 and Ron Patric 384 were named to the Eastern Conference Senior All-Star Team.
The Team is currently in First Place in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division.
For more information about joining the team call 518-534-1730.
Bowling results
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League participated in competition on Feb. 28.
Results from that competition are listed below.
—
HS- John Fredette 209/215/257 (681), Audrey Peryea 171/132/205 (505).
HG- John Fredette 257, Audrey Peryea 205.
OHS- Claude Lashway 183/214/205 (602), Dave Gregory 232/180/165 (585), Gary Long 214/178/190 (582), Rick Leswing 196/190/191 (579), Jim Russell 211/223/143 (577), Roger Webb 182/213/175 (570), Carl Lashway 193/180/191 (564), Joe Phaneuf 168/191/192 (557).
OHG- Gerald Sayah 215, Larry Lindquist 183, Home Bushey 195/212, Mark Misner 202, Wayne LaBarge 181, Bob Carpenter 190.
Basketball camp link
PLATTSBURGH — The wrong link to register for the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp was sent to the Press-Republican, which ran in a recent Sports Short. The correct link is http://bit.ly/2020ADKCBasketballCamp.
