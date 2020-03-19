Sports Shorts: March 19, 2020

Ryan named East Region player of the year
MANCHESTER, NH. – Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) of the Saint Anselm College women's basketball team was named East Region Player of the Year by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association on Thursday.
Ryan, the recipient of First Team honors for the second-consecutive season, was also joined on the First Team All-East Region roster by junior Peyton Steinman.
Nominating and voting for the awards was conducted by the sports information directors at the 38 institutions that comprise the three conferences in the East Region.
The duo has helped Saint Anselm to a 21-7 overall record this season, earning a spot in the upcoming 2020 NCAA Division II East Region Women's Basketball Championship.
Ryan had a stellar senior season for Saint Anselm, as she was named the NE10 Player of the Year with exactly 23 points and 15 rebounds while averaging 2.1 blocks per game for the Hawks. She was also named to the NE10 First Team for the third-consecutive season after becoming the program's all-time leading scorer in late February.
She has established new single-season records for Saint Anselm this season in point scoring (643) and rebounding (419) while leading all NCAA Division II student-athletes in defensive rebounds per game (11.0), 2019-20 double-doubles (26) and career double-doubles (64). She is the division's active leader in career rebounding average (12.1) and her 1,125 career rebounds to date is ranked second.
Named to the NE10 All-Tournament Team on Sunday, Ryan averaged 24 points and 16.3 rebounds across three conference postseason games, producing 35 points with 19 rebounds at No. 8 Adelphi in the NE10 Semifinals last Thursday. She also extended her double-digit point-scoring streak to 50 games, dating back to last season.
Ryan will leave Saint Anselm as one of the most accomplished women's basketball players in East Region history, as she has earned a spot on the D2CCA East Region Team in each of the last three seasons. She also earned first-team status last season (2018-19), while receiving second-team accolades during the 2017-18 campaign.
PSU women’s soccer spring camps, tournament canceled
PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh State women's soccer spring camps and tournament have been canceled due to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as announced by the Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
The camps that have been canceled are the Spring Break Camp (April 13-17) and the Spring ID Camp (April 25).
In addition, the Spring Girls Kick-Off Classic Tournament (April 19 and April 26) has been canceled.
For more information, email Plattsburgh State women's soccer associate head coach Frantzy Noze at fnoze001@plattsburgh.edu.
Snowshoe hike
KEENE — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a snowshoe outing to Big Crow in Keene.
This is any easy 2-mile round trip.
Bring snowshoes and micro spike, snacks/lunch and a beverage.
The leader is Kimberly Smith who can be reached at 315-813-4407.
Call by March 20 if interested.
Pistol permit safety class
Plattsburgh — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club is hosting additional classes that are required to obtain a NYS Pistol Permit or Carry Permit.
Classes will be held on March 21, April 11 and April 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Applicants only need to attend one four hour class, and class sizes are limited to 10 participants.
All material is supplied.
To register or for more information, call David Boise at 518-569-0908.
Information about the club can be found at www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
