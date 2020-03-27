Sports Shorts: March 28, 2020

Spring sports registration

PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department has begun signups for the Youth Baseball/Softball/T-ball program. 

Please visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com by April 10, to register. 

If you are unable to sign up online, please send an email with your address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org, and we will mail a form to you. 

For more information on the program, visit the website or call 518-562-6860.

 

Tags

Recommended for you