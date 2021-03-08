Sports Shorts: March 9, 2021

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.