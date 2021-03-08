Sports Shorts: March 9, 2021

Town of Peru youth sports
PERU — The Town of Peru will be holding registration for all youth sport activities beginning March 15.
Registration is online at townofperu.recdesk.com. Activities include baseball ,softball, Tball, tennis, arts and crafts, summer soccer, volleyball, basketball and fall soccer.
Employment for any youth 14 years and older is also offered.
For questions or more information, please contact John Flynn youth director at 518-593-0935 or recreationdirector@perutown.com.
Outdoor outings announced
PLATTSBURGH — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on the following outings:
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
HIKE/SNOWSHOE THREE BROTHERS: Keene Valley. Height: 3681’, 5.2 miles round trip. Elevation gain: 1295’. This is considered moderate. Please bring micro spikes and snowshoes. Trip leader: Kimberly Smith. Call 315-813-4407. Call by March 11.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14
CROSS COUNTRY SKI WHITEFACE LANDING: Lake Placid. Approximately 6 miles round-trip. Considered moderate. Leader: Claire Velsey, 518-236-6646. Please call by March 12.
