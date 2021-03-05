Sports Shorts: March 5, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- AMIDASA 4-Alley Gators 0, Spare No One 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Finney Sports 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Bazzano's vs Awesome 4 postponed, Lucky 4 3-Easy Mark 1, Scared Splitless 2-Baker Babes 2, Ausable Chasm 3.5-Lawson's .5
High Scores- Diane Kinne 474-171, Barbara Cotter 538-211, Mary Clark 466-147, Joan Duquette 457-169, Roy Clark, Sr. 488-186, Homer Bushey 570-209, Dave Glenn 497-199, Nancy Mazurak 444-181, Ed Gebo 520-205, Doris Martino 441-153, Terry Merchant 522-183, Claude Lashway (sub) 560-233, Diane Dillon 429-157, Tammy Devins 440-153, Tom Welch 507-184, Joe Phaneuf 538-202, Leeanne Valenze 405-142, Don Stone 478-171, Diana St. Clair 409-163, Roxie Deyo 450-152, Pat Atkinson 386-142, Julie Preston 503-176, Marilyn Murphy 432-151, Bonnie Fiato 369-131, Terry Hoy 545-199.
