Sports Shorts: March 30, 2021

North Country Soccer League looking for teams
CHAZY — The North Country Soccer League is looking to grow.
If anyone is interested in forming a team or being a part of this men's recreational soccer league, contact Brett Giroux at brett@girouxspoultry.com or call or text Brett at 518-593-7231.
The league also has a Facebook Page, which is @NorthCountrySoccerLeague.
The season is expected to start June 1.
Saranac alum Duquette earns college baseball accolades
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Saint Michael's College baseball first-year pitcher Jared Duquette (Morrisonville, N.Y./Saranac) was named Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending on Sunday, March 28, landing the accolade after making his college debut on Saturday.
A right-handed hurler, Duquette tossed 5.1 shutout innings for Saint Anselm College, allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts on 69 pitches in relief. He posted a .211 opposing batting average against a Hawk team that entered the day ranked fifth in Division II in home runs, ninth in scoring and 14th in batting average. Saint Anselm, which won 6-3 during the contest played at the New England Baseball Complex in Northboro, Mass., was receiving votes toward the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) East Region Poll.
Duquette is among five NE10 pitchers tied for the league lead with a 0.00 earned run average, having tossed the second-most innings among that quintet. He stands 19th in strikeouts per nine innings (8.44). Duquette's outing was the longest shutout relief stint by a Purple Knight since junior Ozzie Rodríguez (Tampa, Fla./Boca Ciega) tossed six shutout frames against Merrimack College in the second half of an April 19, 2019, twinbill, also played at the New England Baseball Complex.
Youth Bureau fun runs announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau will host four Fun Runs on Mondays starting April 12.
Runs will be on the Terry Gordon Bike Path, next to the City Rec Center. Youth will warm up first then will run 1/4, 1/2 or mile race depending on age. Results will be posted to the Youth Bureau's Facebook page the following day. Pre-registration is required to attend this event. To register please go to www.clintoncountygov.com/youthbureau.
To ensure the safety of everyone, participants will be required to wear a mask while waiting to race and while running. Two spectators per participant will be allowed to attend the event. Spectators will be required to wear a mask.
For more information, call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750 or email: Youth@clintoncountygov.com.
In order to comply with state guidelines of crowd size, races will be staggered. See race times and ages.
—
Race Times
Time: 5:00
1/4 Mile (1): Ages 3 & Under
Time: 5:15
1/4 Mile (2): Up to Age 6
Time: 5:30
1/2 Mile: Up to Age 10
Time: 6:15
1 Mile: All Ages
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
March 19
High series- Dennis Seymour 217/182/209/608, Audrey Peryea 172/169/176/516.
High game- Wayne LaBarge 231, Sue Pavone 187.
Other high scores- Rick Pavone 210/172/214/596, Wayne LaBarge 231/205/152/566, Tom Welch 177/215/176/588, Claude Lashway 205/208/170/583, Don Myers 147/222/215/582, Homer Bushey 147/222/215/574, Gary Long 180/189/209/570, Larry Cragle 193, Len Wood 228, Jim Russell 190.
March 22
High series- Dennis Seymour 246/20/189/640, Sue Pavone 180/206/200/586.
High game- Gary Long 247, Audrey Peryea 214.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 187/214/231/632, Rick Pavone 236/178/204/618, Gary Long 162/185/247/594, Wayne LaBarge 217/197/167/581, Audrey Peryea 146/161/214/521, Dot Sharrow 186, Jim Brunet 203, Don Myers 180, Len Wood 189/182, Homer Bushey 191, Claude Lashway 186/197/
March 26
High series- Jim Layhee 181/233/178/593, Sue Pavone 177/177/172/526.
High game- Jim Layhee 244, Audrey Peryea 212.
Other high scores- Rick Pavone 189/206/191/566, James Brunet 182/22002/180/565, Dennis Seymour 202/158/200/561, Gary Long 176/181/186/553, Vern Malark 163/171/211/545, Audrey Peryea 212/157/149/518, Jim Russell 220, Alex Bechard 193, Joe Phaneuf 181, Don Myers 180, Len Wood 182.
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- Lucky 4 3-Lawson's 1, AMIDASA 3-Bazzano's 1, Easy Mark 3-Awesome 4 1, Alley Gators 2-Finney Sports 2, Baker Babes 3-Ausable Chasm 1, Spare No One 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Scared Splitless 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1.
High Scores- Bonnie Fiato 345-145, Terry Hoy 600-248, Mark Misner 584-230, Edie Reed 447-159, Joan Duquette 381-136, Homer Bushey 547-194, Tom Welch 510-200, Kitty Bechard 416-169, Louis Carron 502-191, Roger Webb 481-168, Jim Brunet 516-219, Joe Damour 438-181, Diane Kinne 424-165, Barbara Cotter 511-180, Diane Dillon 423-168, Dawn Adams 443-168, Chrisann Sartwell 377-137, Pat Rock 484-171, Roxie Deyo 419-163, Betty Baker 453-160, Ann Laravia 459-175, Julie Preston 532-212, Dennis Seymour 558-211, Claude Lashway (sub) 563-221, Dave Glenn 433-155, Lynne Glenn 443-172, Nancy Mazurak 469-175, Ed Gebo 525-197, Bonnie Jarvis 455-166, Roger Desroches 506-184, Diana St. Clair 436-199, Dave Pellerin 508-193.
Empire Football League schedule planned
PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 EFL season will start Aug. 7 and end Sept. 25 with a bye on Labor Day.
The EFL Playoffs will take place Oct. 2 and conclude with the EFL Championship game on Oct. 9.
The 2021 schedule is based on three teams in East and West divisions. The teams in each division play each other twice and cross over to play each other once.
—
East- Tri City Spartans, Glens Falls Greenjackets, Plattsburgh North Stars.
West- Watertown Red & Black, Northern NY Grizzlies, Syracuse Smash.
Outdoor outing planned
WILLSBORO — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rattlesnake Mountain in Willsboro on Saturday, April 3.
This 3-mile round trip hike is considered easy and will take 2 to 3 hours.
The elevation of Rattlesnake is 1,316 feet.
The trip leader will be Kimberly Smith who can be reached at 315-813-4407. Please call by April 1 if interested.
Rough Riders take first place
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders fired a 1,585 to take first place in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division during Week 10 of the National Rifle League Season.
They were led by Andrew Visconti who fired a 398 4-P. SUNY Plattsburgh came in second in the Northern Division with a 1,462 led by Ethan Hilderbrandt who fired a 381 in 4-P.
Barrington NH came in second in the Eastern Conference with a 1,572.
The Plattsburgh Jr. Rough Riders came in third this week, outshooting Vankleek PQ and Burlington VT with a 1,388.
The Juniors were led by Holly Visconti who fired a 390 in 4-P and prone. Her 390 was the top junior prone score in the nation.
Andrew Visconti was joined by teammates Peter Visconti 396 and Paul Deslierres 396 on the Week 10 All-Star Team.
All three teams compete out the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. For information, call 518-534-1730. All equipment is provided at no cost.
