Sports Shorts: March 23, 2021

Outdoor outing announced
KEENE VALLEY — On Saturday, March 27, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club for a hike/snowshoe up Noonmark Mountain in Keene Valley. This is considered an advanced outing. The height of Noonmark is 3556’ and the round trip distance is 6 miles (5-6 hours).
The elevation gain is 2306’.
Bring micro spikes/snow shoes.
The trip leader is Kimberly Smith who can be reached at 315-813-4407. Please call by March 25 if interested.
Schuyler Falls youth sports registration
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Recreation Department is currently conducting registration for its baseball, softball and T-Ball programs. The program is open to town youths ages 5 before June 1, 2021, and can't turn 17 prior to Aug. 1, 2021.
Registration is online register only at schuylerfallsny.com. Forms must be completed and submitted by April 23, 2021.
For more information, please contact the Town Hall at 518-563-1129 or Sam Campbell at 518-643-2542.
Town of Plattsburgh youth sports registration
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for all the programs offered for this summer and fall.
These programs include Youth Baseball/Softball/Tball, Fall Soccer and many more.
The deadline for registering for Youth Baseball/Softball/Tball is April 12.
Visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com to see the full listing of programs and camps being offered to Town residents. For more information, call 518-562-6860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.