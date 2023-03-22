PLATTSBURGH — These are the results from TGIF Bowling on St. Patrick’s Day.
HS Dave Gregory 256/246/235/737 Dawn Chapple 183/223/149/555
HG Dave Gregory 256 Dawn Chapple 223
OHS Bob Davies 232/229/207/668 Homer Bushey 215/1576/194
Gary Long 191/ 1512/217/ 558 Larry Cragle 177/159/217/553
Joe Phaneuf 175/177/201/553
Claude Dessurealt 193/184 Ed Gebo 192 Barbara Cotter 201
Tom Welch 196 Don Myers 196 Mark Misner 184 Jim Russell 182
Tom Lushia 190 Audrey Peryea 191 Carl Lashway 197 Len Wood 195
Wayne LaBarge 186 Dennis Seymour 181/191
