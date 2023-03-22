Sports Shorts Art

PLATTSBURGH — These are the results from TGIF Bowling on St. Patrick’s Day.

HS Dave Gregory 256/246/235/737 Dawn Chapple 183/223/149/555

HG Dave Gregory 256 Dawn Chapple 223

OHS Bob Davies 232/229/207/668 Homer Bushey 215/1576/194

Gary Long 191/ 1512/217/ 558 Larry Cragle 177/159/217/553

Joe Phaneuf 175/177/201/553

Claude Dessurealt 193/184 Ed Gebo 192 Barbara Cotter 201

Tom Welch 196 Don Myers 196 Mark Misner 184 Jim Russell 182

Tom Lushia 190 Audrey Peryea 191 Carl Lashway 197 Len Wood 195

Wayne LaBarge 186 Dennis Seymour 181/191

