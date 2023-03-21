Schuyler Falls Baseball signups
The town of Schuyler Falls recreation department is currently conducting registration for its baseball, softball and T-ball programs. The program is open to youths ages 5-16.
Registration is online at schuylerfallsny.com or stopping by the town hall. Forms must be completed and submitted by April 19.
For further information, please contact the town hall at 563-1129 or Sam Campbell at 643-2542.
