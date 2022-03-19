PLATTSBURGH — Both sessions of the FUNdaMENTAL Basketball Camps are at full capacity for this year. Any camp form received will be held on to, in case of an available spot opening up.
Sports Shorts: March 19, 2022
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Celebration of life for Dr. Barbara Toner, formerly of Plattsburgh, to be held April 9th in Georgia. Donations in her honor to the Toner TBI Endowment Fund at SUNY Plattsburgh; details at CaldwellandCowan.com
67, passed January 10, 2022. He was born in Plattsburgh, NY on October 1, 1953. Services are June 3, 2022 from 12:00-2:00pm at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Services in the Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Riverside Cemetery.
74, of Plattsburgh, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at CVPH Medical Center with her loving daughter by her side. She was born March 11, 1948. There are no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspects in shooting incident caught
- Police release name of suspect arrested following Tuesday's shooting
- Canada confirms border crossing COVID changes
- Jury selection to begin in Peru murder case
- Mother of murder victim slams state bail reform
- CVPH nurses call for ‘fair contract’
- Williams elected Saranac Lake mayor
- COs weary of solitary changes
- Train hits pickup truck on tracks, but no one hurt . Track cleared at 11:32 a.m.
- State spending poised to climb
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.