Sports Shorts: March 18, 2021

Rough Riders rifle team on top again
PLATTSBURGH — The Rough Riders rifle team finished first again in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division of the National Rifle League during Week 9 of the league season.
The team has just one week left to pull off its fourth straight conference title. Plattsburgh fired a 1,582 led by Peter Visconti's 397 in prone. The Rough Riders outshot second place SUNY Plattsburgh in the Northern Division and second place Barrington NH in the Eastern Conference.
The Junior Rough Riders came in third in the Northern Division outshooting Burlington VT and Vankleek PQ. They were led by Holly Visconti who fired a 388 and was the top junior position shooter in the Eastern Conference. She was joined by teammates; Owen Rankin 350, Kaelyn Rentas and Jake Poririer 326 on the Northern Division All-Star Team.
The Junior ADK Division team also shot well with Dylan Brown 316, Elliot Chapman 307, Adrian Mirza and Dugan Niquette 300 earning Junior All-Star Status for the ADK Division. All four teams compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
