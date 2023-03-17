Guys & Gals Mixed Bowling
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results of Guys & Gals Mixed Senior bowling from Wednesday.
Points Taken: Pit Pythons 4-No. Co. Honor Flight 0, Baker’s Beauties 3-Lucky Strikes 1, Awesome Four 4-Bye 0, Gutter Done 2-Finney Sports 2, Easy Mark 3-Lawson’s 1, Casella’s Trash Talkers 4-Framed 0, Slo Rollers 4-One and Done 0, Amidasa 2-Split Ends 2, Laniacs 3-Ball Busters 1.
High Scores: Ron Dumont 513-202, Chuck Leclair 488-176, Carl Lashway 588-204, Claude Lashway 614-214, Doris Martino 409-144, Leona Marsha 440-153, Peggy Passino 413-148, Ann Laravia 440-172, Betty Baker 465-172, Kathie Merchant 439-159, Don Myers 483-189, Bobbi Nicholson (sub) 451-166, Diane Dillon 428-164, Terry Hoy 523-186, Leeanne Valenze 455-192, Dave Glenn 526-194, Lynne Glenn 415-145, Nancy Mazurak 462-190, Ed Gebo 556-222, Marie Desroches 485-166, Jean Hamlyn 375-136, Brenda Garrand 368-128, Julie Preston 483-174, Marilyn Murphy 446-155, Mary Clark 403-136, Roy Clark, Sr. 417-147, Bill Dutton 521-202, Steve Hall 473-168, Don Dubuque 406-159, Tom Welch 541-210, Barbara Cotter 522-190.
Lake Placid Highlights NYSGA championship schedule
JAMESVILLE — The New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) announced the official New York State Amateur Golf Championship schedule for the upcoming centennial season in 2023.
The NYSGA annually conducts 17 state championships, which will grow to 19 this year, hosted by top member clubs throughout the Empire State.
The 2023 NYS Boys’ & Girls’ Junior Amateur Championships will head north to the Lake Placid Club in Lake Placid, July 26-27. This will be the first time that the state junior tournament will be hosted by the club’s classic Adirondack golf courses, with the Boys’ 18U field playing the 1909 Seymour Dunn designed Links Course and the Girls’ 18U and Boys’ 14U fields competing on the Mountain Course laid out by Alexander Findlay in 1910 and redesigned by the famed Alister MacKenzie in 1931.
Lake Placid’s Whiteface Club & Resort will host the 70th NYS Women’s Senior Amateur & 16th Super Senior Amateur Championships, August 22-23. The John Van Kleek and Walter Hagen advised design has been a longtime favorite for this NYSGA championship, with at one time the association leadership hosting eight consecutive championships (1969-1976) at the Adirondack gem established in 1898.
Tournament registration opened March 1st via Golf Genius tournament websites, which you can access by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/36srp4x2
