Sports Shorts: March 17, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken: Lucky Strikes 3-Bazzano's 1, Ausable Chasm 3-Alley Gators 1, AMIDASA 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Scared Splitless 3-Lucky 4 1, Finney Sports 3-Spare No One 1, Lawson's 3-Easy Mark 1, Baker Babes 3-Awesome 4 1.
High Scores: Dennis Seymour 606-246, Kathie Merchant 440-163, Clarence Lafountain 414-167, Claude Lashway (sub) 646-247, Tom Welch 526-230, George Tallman, Sr. 547-237, Joe Phaneuf 538-190, Joe Damour 429-178, Diane Kinne 418-146, Pat Atkinson 402-145, Julie Preston 503-185, Marilyn Murphy 401-145, Joan Duquette 369-136, Homer Bushey 563-210, Doris Martino 463-170, Mark Misner 564-239, Diana St. Clair 457-161, Dave Pellerin 519-194, Dave Glenn 443-172, Nancy Mazurak 452-165, Diane Dillon 419-143, Dawn Adams 455-163, Pat Rock 457-188, Chet Abare 383-136, Bonnie Fiato 347-118, Terry Hoy 555-199, Kitty Bechard 402-138, Louis Carron 492-183, Jim Brunet 589-224, Roxie Deyo 454-162, Betty Baker 475-164.
PSU men's lax tabbed No. 1 in preseason poll
CORTLAND — Plattsburgh State is ranked at No. 1 in the East Division in the 2021 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Lacrosse Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference office. SUNY Cortland is ranked at No. 1 in the West Division.
The Cardinals went 2-2 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and have made the four-team SUNYAC Tournament for eight consecutive years. Plattsburgh State returns its leading scorer from 2020, junior attackman Dilon Smith, in addition to senior short-stick defensive midfielder Justin Wise, a 2021 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Division III Preseason All-America selection.
Plattsburgh State is slated to open up its 2021 campaign on Friday, March 26, at SUNY New Paltz, with the opening face-off set for 4 p.m. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
In the East Division, it's Plattsburgh followed by Oneonta, Potsdam and New Paltz, while Cortland is atop the West Division followed by Geneseo, Oswego and Brockport.
