Law Enforcement Interagency Pistol Match
Plattsburgh — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Law Enforcement Interagency Pistol Match on Saturday April 15. The event will kick off with a complimentary cook out at 11:30 a.m. Individual officers and agencies pre-register by April 10 and arrive by 11 a.m. registration and safety briefing.
The entry fee is $10 and will be donated to support youth shooting in Clinton County. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to both winning individuals and three person teams. Door prizes will also be distributed, and sponsors are welcome. Any duty carry firearm is permitted for information contact Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730.
Last year’s participants included various agencies such as US Border Patrol, US Customs, ICD, Federal Probation, NYS Troopers, Burlington PD, NYS University Police, Sheriffs, Corrections and Bureau of Prisons.
