Sports Shorts: March 15, 2021

PLATTSBURGH — Scores from the last two weeks of competition in the TGIF Bowling League have been announced.
—
March 5
High series- Wayne LaBarge 236/202/234/652, Sue Pavone 189/203/162/554.
High game- Wayne LaBarge 236, Sue Pavone 203.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 202/235/215/652, Dennis Seymour 220/204/217/641, Gary Long 180/235/191/606, Claude Lashway 212/210/168/590, Homer Bushey 179/204/217/641, Jim Russell 200/175/181/556, Rick Pavone 148/211/184/543, Gail Taylor 156/175/170/501, Joe Phaneuf 180/182, Len Wood 104, Al Bechard 189, Jim Layhee 205, Jim Brunet 202, Mark Minser 220.
Scores for March 12
High series- Larry Cragle 216/238/192/646, Audrey Peryea 202/181/177/560.
High game- Dennis Seymour 258, Audrey Peryea 202.
Other high scores- Dennis Seymour 258/185/181/624, Rick Pavone 197/213/212/622, Gary Long 202/178/220/600, Len Wood 180/212/205/597, Homer Bushey 197/213/212/589, Claude Lashway 187/215/170/572, Joe Phaneuf 205/239/210/572, Sue Pavone 187, Tom Lushia 181, Tom Weightman 180, Tom Welsh 192, Jim Layhee 181, Jim Brunet 181/197, Louis Caron 195, Don Myers 189, Al Bechard 190, Bill Grohsans 192.
