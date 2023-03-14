Santic earns SUNYAC Pitcher of the Week honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Plattsburgh State baseball’s pitcher Chris Santic (Stony Point, N.Y./North Rockland) earned State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Pitcher of the Week honors for the week ending on March 12, after an excellent showing over the weekend. This is Plattsburgh’s second weekly honors for the 2022 season, as Nick Cergol (Mount Sinai, N.Y./Mount Sinai) was awarded the honor two weeks ago.
Santic was excellent out of the pen this past weekend for Plattsburgh State, as the junior left-hander threw five scoreless frames of relief against Southern Virginia. The southpaw allowed just two hits and struck out five batters as he dominated the Knights order in his second appearance of the season. He has now thrown 10 innings this season and has nine strikeouts to go with a 2.70 ERA.
The Cardinals are 1-3 on the season and will next play Salem State at 6:30 p.m. today.
TGIF Bowling Results
PLATTSBURGH — These are the latest results from Friday’s TGIF Bowling:
HS Bill Dutton 177/216/242/635 Barbara Cotter 166/173/186/519
HG Larry Cragle 252 Dawn Chapple 215\
OHS Larry Cragle 210/167/252/629 Dennis Seymour 231.191/192/614
Dave Gregory 199/199/184/582 LJ Vincent 230/139/211/580
Gary Long 221/181/171/572 Claude Lashway 209/181/ 181/ 571
Joe Phaneuf 188/167/207/562 Bob Davies 204/176/180/560
Hank Bush 216/182 Ed Gebo 194 Nancy Mazurak 187 Bob Dessurealt 198
Claude Dessurealt 182 Bill Groshans 198 Jim Russell 185
Bob Carpenter 201 Don Myers 184
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.