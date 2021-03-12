Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League from this week have been publicized.
Points Taken: Awesome 4 4-Scared Splitless 0, Baker Babes 4-Easy Mark 0, Lucky 4 2-Ausable Chasm 2, Barber's Lawn Care 4-Lucky Strikes 0, AMIDASA 3-Lawson's 1, Bazzano's 3-Finney Sports 1, Alley Gators 2-Spare No One 2.
High Scores: Leonard Wood 598-215, Don Myers 565-196, Jim Brunet 544-212, Marie Desroches 539-192, Roxie Deyo 396-144, Betty Baker 527-195, Kitty Bechard 422-161, Louis Carron 433-172, Edie Reed 451-175, Julie Preston 490-170, Marilyn Murphy 416-141, Dennis Seymour 592-223, Kathie Merchant 415-159, Terry Merchant 520-200, Doris Martino 462-156, Leona Marsha 493-169, Bonnie Jarvis 480-177, Peggy Passino 429-156, Chet Abare 385-161, Bonnie Fiato 361-135, Mary Clark 472-164, Joan Duquette 424-174, Homer Bushey 538-194, Diane Dillon 412-146, Pat Rock 477-179, Tom Welch 513-205, Barbara Cotter 570-201, Dave Glenn 446-159, Lynne Glenn 432-148.
Outdoor outing publicized
KEENE VALLEY — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike/snowshoe Big and Little Crow in Keene Valley on March 20.
The height is 2815’ and 3.5 miles (3-4 hours) round trip. The elevation gain is 1778’.
This is considered easy. The group will stop at Cedar Run Bakery after the hike.
If interested, please call Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by March 18.
O’Connor, Flynn golfing in Florida
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — North Country residents Mike O’Connor shot a sparkling 68 at Mallory Country Club while golfing in Florida this winter, and Mike Flynn registered his second hole-in-one at Cane Garden Country Club.
Caligiore ties for 9th
ORLANDO, Fla. – Aimee Caligiore battled through persistent winds on Wednesday and gusty conditions Thursday to record rounds of 76-74 at Stoneybrook East Golf Club in Orlando. The Lake Placid resident’s 6-over-par 150 landed her in a tie for ninth place in a National Women’s Golf Association tournament that marked her first tournament of the season.
The former Lake Placid Blue Bomber parred 31 of the 36 holes on the 6,328-yard track that played firm and fast as a result of the weather.
“I had some holes where the wind made club selection a guessing game,” Caligiore said. “Gusts of wind took some of my approach shots right over the green. But that’s okay. I drove the ball in play, was decent with my irons and was able to consistently chip it close and make par when I missed the green.”
She hit 24 of 28 fairways and saved par on 12 of 16 opportunities over the 36-hole competition.
“My coach Nick Adcock is really excited by my play this week. I look forward to getting together with him again soon as we keep refining my swing mechanics.”
The St. Lawrence University All-America competed at Stoneybrook East for the first time as an official ambassador for Team Worldwide, a global yet locally-minded shipping logistics company with offices around the country. She is also supported by RockBottomGolf.com, one of golf’s top online stores.
Amateur Cindy Kou of Valencia, Calif. won the NWGA event by one stroke, shooting 5 under par for the two days. The NWGA Tour is centered around Orlando and gives aspiring women professionals a circuit where they can improve their play while preparing for the Symetra Tour and the LPGA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.