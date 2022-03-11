Sports Shorts: March 11, 2022

Plattsburgh State set to host 7th Annual Striker and Goalkeeper camps
PLATTSBURGH — There will be two intermediate-competitive level camps, both set at the Plattsburgh State Field House. First camp is June 27-July 1, second camp will be July 18-July 22.
For camp one, camp will be from 4-5:30 p.m. for ages 9-13 and 6-8 p.m. for ages 14-19. Fees are as follows: “Early Bird Special” $130 before May 1, $150 after May 1 for 9-13 year olds; “Early Bird Special” $150 before May 1, $200 after May 1 for 14-19 year olds. A free camp t-shirt will be provided. Same fees and times apply for camp two, but the deadline to register for the Early Bird Special is June 1.
The link to register online is https://cardinalsoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
Objective:
The striker and goalkeeper camp is an intensive five-day specialized training camp for serious players looking to improve. Pairing strikers and goalkeepers together in the same environment enables each player to receive the repetitions needed to become more comfortable handling crucial plays. Strikers will be put through a challenging curriculum dedicated to the art of creating and scoring goals. Goalkeepers will be put through a competitive program focused on shot stopping, saving crosses, proper footwork, and decision making. Participants will also focus on punts and goal kicks.
For more details, contact Frantzy Noze at fnoze001@plattsburgh.edu or cell at 860-639-4749 or GK Director Gene Bushey at 518-645-3022.
