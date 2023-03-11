ISU World Skating Synchronized Skating coming to Lake Placid
The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority is gearing up to host the ISU World Synchro Championships March 31 and April 1 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. It will be the first time the two-time Olympic Village of Lake Placid has hosted the event.
There is now a one-day ticket option, in addition to the two-day packages. Tickets for Friday only and Saturday only, or for both days, are available at www.usfigureskating.org. All-event lower bowl tickets for all ages for the two days of competition are $200, while tickets in the upper bowl are $165. Friday only and Saturday only tickets are $110.
