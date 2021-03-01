Sports Shorts: March 1, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form
PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican is now accepting preseason coaching forms for all Section VII winter sports.
The deadline to submit a preseason coaching form is March 2 at noon. The form has been available for two weeks.
Winter coaches should have been forwarded an email by their school's athletic director with additional information for the upcoming season.
If you are a coach and have not received this email, contact your school's athletic director.
A preseason coaching form can be filled out here: https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html
Rifle league results
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders took first place this week in the Eastern Conference of the National Rifle League.
They fired a 1,581 and were led by Peter Visconti who fired a conference-best 397 in prone.
The Rough Riders are currently fourth in the nation and sitting in first in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division.
Peter was joined by Andrew Visconti (394) and Paul Deslierres (396) on the All-Star team.
The Junior Rough Riders came in third in the Northern Division and were led by Holly Visconti who fired a personal-best 391 in 4-P tops among juniors in the Eastern Conference.
She was joined by Owen Rankin (367), Christina Nelson (346), Elliot Chapman (312), Oden Nelson (249), Eli Sample (245) and Kaylen Rentas (241) on the Junior All-Star team.
The SUNY Plattsburgh Marksman team came in second this week in the Northern Division, led by team captain Ethan Hilderbrandt who fired a 380 in 4-P.
All teams practice at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club. Visit www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com for more information.
Kay scores goal for Plattsburgh High
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High's Ethan Kay scored one of the Hornet's three goals in a 6-3 loss to Northeastern Clinton on Friday.
Ethan was inadvertently named Evan in the Press-Republican's recap.
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has publicized scores from recent competition.
—
High series- Jim Layhee 233/186/226/645, Sue Pavone 176/150/236/562.
High game- Rick Povone 245, Sue Pavone 236.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 213/162/234/609, Homer Bushey 179/208/215/602, Rick Pavone 184/245/161/590, Joe Phaneuf 179/220/190/589, Wayne LaBarge 216/200/170/586, Claude Lashway 208/220/151/579, Tom Welch 187/204/183/574, Gary long 194/170/197/561, Dennis Seymour 230/170/152/552, Vern Malark 172/171.204/549, Len Wood 154/168/222/544, Don Myers 160/169/212/541, Audrey Peryea 189, Jim Russell 207, Bill Groshans 198, Jim Brunet 192.
